Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 6,000 Price Target at Barclays

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,268.18 ($68.83).

LON CRDA traded down GBX 132 ($1.72) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,188 ($80.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,420.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,272.57. The stock has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.92. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

