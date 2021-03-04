CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,215,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

