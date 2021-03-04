Credit Suisse Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $57.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

