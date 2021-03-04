Credit Suisse Group Raises Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $27.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $35.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

