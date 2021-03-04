Credit Suisse Group Raises 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $56.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ONEM. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $44.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $10,600,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,248,681.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $1,667,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,342 shares of company stock valued at $41,392,001 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.