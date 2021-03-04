Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of CS stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

