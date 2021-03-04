Credit Suisse Group Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $18.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.