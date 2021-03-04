Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.
CIK stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.46.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
