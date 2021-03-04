Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

