Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.18. 182,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $276.34 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

