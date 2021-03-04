Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.51

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 7966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Costamare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Costamare by 449.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costamare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Costamare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,007,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.