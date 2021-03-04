Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cortexyme stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,187. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $1,232,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,000. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cortexyme by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,744,000 after buying an additional 72,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cortexyme by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cortexyme by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

