Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Announces Earnings Results

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 89,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824,068 shares of company stock valued at $51,910,797. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

