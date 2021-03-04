CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CORR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 15,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on CORR. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

