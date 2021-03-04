CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Down 15.1%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) shares traded down 15.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20. 657,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 534,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

