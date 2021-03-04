Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,137,000 after purchasing an additional 277,881 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,237,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.75. 221,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $276.34 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $353.60 and a 200-day moving average of $361.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

