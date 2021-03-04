Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period.

SCHM traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

