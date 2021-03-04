Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,085 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. 2,998,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,968,563. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

