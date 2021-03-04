Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $390,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 708,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.