Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 111 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,313,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,675,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $343.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average of $335.58. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

