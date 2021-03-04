Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Paychex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

