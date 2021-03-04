Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average of $137.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

