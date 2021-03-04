Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

