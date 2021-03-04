Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $102.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

