Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.82. 78,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

There is no company description available for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.