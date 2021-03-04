Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

ED opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

