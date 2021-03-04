Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.09% from the stock’s current price.

CFXTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 5,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.