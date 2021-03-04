Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 196,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,458,913. The company has a market capitalization of $87.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

CFMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

