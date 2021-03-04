Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,997,000 after buying an additional 327,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.79 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.