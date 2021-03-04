comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Price Down 9.2%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.47. 1,928,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 960,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $252.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of comScore by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

