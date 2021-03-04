Compass Point Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to “Buy”

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

NYSE FSK opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.