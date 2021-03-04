Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.01. 250,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 203,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 524,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 618.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

