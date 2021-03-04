Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 28th total of 90,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

