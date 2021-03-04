Comparing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) & DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Virgin Galactic and DSV Panalpina A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and DSV Panalpina A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,878.46 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -27.80 DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 2.35 $554.63 million $1.66 54.07

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV Panalpina A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Galactic and DSV Panalpina A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 4 0 2.44 DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus target price of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Virgin Galactic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

