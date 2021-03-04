Comparing Flex LNG (FLNG) & Its Rivals

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Flex LNG to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Flex LNG and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Flex LNG
|$119.97 million
|$16.97 million
|5.26
|Flex LNG Competitors
|$2.99 billion
|$335.32 million
|52.26
Institutional & Insider Ownership
15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s peers have a beta of 0.14, indicating that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Flex LNG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Flex LNG
|4.12%
|4.10%
|1.96%
|Flex LNG Competitors
|-16.72%
|2.33%
|0.77%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Flex LNG
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Flex LNG Competitors
|387
|1272
|1707
|31
|2.41
As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 10.56%. Given Flex LNG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Flex LNG beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Flex LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
