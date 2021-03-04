Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.98. 196,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

