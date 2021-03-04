Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The stock has a market cap of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

