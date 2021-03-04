Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.1% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,493 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 999,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,374,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $250.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

