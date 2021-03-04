Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) & Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head to Head Contrast

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64% Bluegreen Vacations -12.41% -10.75% -3.42%

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.51 $54.72 million $0.48 35.23 Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.35 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.17%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

