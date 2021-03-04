Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Colfax also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of CFX stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.25. 201,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -961.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

