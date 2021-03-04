Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CDXS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CDXS stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 809,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

