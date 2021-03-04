Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.86 on Thursday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.