CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. CNH Industrial reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNHI opened at $14.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 737,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

