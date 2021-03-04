Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
