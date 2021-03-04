Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after buying an additional 687,543 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

