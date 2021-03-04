Cloudbric Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $86,366.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00782596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00034594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00046592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

About Cloudbric

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

