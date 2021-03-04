Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Jeffrey Rosenfeld Acquires 670 Shares

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) insider Jeffrey Rosenfeld bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$22.24 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,898.12 ($10,641.51).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$23.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals
