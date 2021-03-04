Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $676.15

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.15 ($8.83) and traded as high as GBX 726.50 ($9.49). Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at GBX 699 ($9.13), with a volume of 351,220 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £901.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 740.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 676.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L)’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

