Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of CLW stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $606.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.