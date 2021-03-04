ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 11.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 182,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

