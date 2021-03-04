ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading Up 11.3%

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 182,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 97,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

