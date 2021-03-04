Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 53,870 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $580,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 106,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,077. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.98.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

